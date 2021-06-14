A man in his forties was taken to hospital after being struck by a car at a busy intersection in Dundee.

The incident happened at around 4pm as emergency crews rushed to the Seagate area on Sunday.

Police Scotland closed off the area for a short time, near to the junction with St Andrews Street, as the man was tended to by police and members of the public.

It is understood the man’s injuries aren’t serious as he was taken to Ninewells Hospital by a paramedic crew.

One local who lived nearby said there was a number of emergency responders in attendance as he was returning home.

‘I saw the guy on the ground’

“I must have just come past at around 4.30pm mark and saw the guy on the ground at the crossing area near the bus station,” he said.

“There was two police units in attendance and officers and members of the public were tending to the guy before he was taken to hospital.

“The police closed off a section of the road during the incident but it was shocking to see what was going on.

“It’s a busy road around here, with the nearby taxi rank on St Andrews Street and the bus station.

“When I saw the guy on the ground I did immediately fear the worst as people rushed to help.

“I’m pleased to hear his injuries aren’t too bad but I’m sure everyone involved must have got a fright.

“The police were taking statements from various members of the public in the aftermath.”

Male taken to hospital

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A male in his late forties was struck by a vehicle in the Seagate area on Sunday afternoon.

“The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”