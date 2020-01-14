Man taken to Ninewells after alleged one-vehicle crash near Dundee pub

A 31-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court today following an alleged crash near the Birkhill Inn.

Police were called to the Coupar Angus Road after a one-vehicle incident shortly before 1am on Sunday morning.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Ninewells Hospital with “minor injuries” before being charged with road traffic offences.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A spokesman for the force added: “Police were called to the scene around 12.45am following a one vehicle RTC.

“A 31-year-old man has been charged with road traffic offences and is expect to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.”