Man taken to hospital with ‘spinal injury’ following multi-car smash

A man has been taken to hospital with a suspected spinal injury following a four-vehicle smash in Dundee.

Emergency services were summoned to Rankine Street, off of Lochee Road, shortly after 2pm following the crash, which has caused extensive damage to a number of cars.

A red and black Ford Fiesta, gold Ford taxi, silver Vauxhall Corsa and red Toyota Starlet were involved in the smash.

Three fire appliances, several police cars and an ambulance were involved in the effort to make the scene safe.

One man was seen to receive first aid in the rear of the taxi before he was transferred into an ambulance, which then left the scene.

An eyewitness said he heard an “enormous crunch” from inside the building he had been working in and rushed out to help.

“I was working inside and heard this enormous crunch from outside,” he said.

“I ran out as quick as I could but it looked like there were already a lot of people there seeing what had happened so I thought it better to just keep away.

“I hadn’t long moved my car away from here, as it happens.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended at a road traffic collision on Rankine Street, Dundee, along with the ambulance and police, at 2.04pm.

“Command officers were on the scene and administered first aid to a male with a potential spinal injury before he was passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland.

“We helped to stabilise a number of vehicles on the scene, and the stop order came in at 3.02pm.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 2.05pm. It was reported as a four-vehicle RTC.

“It’s not clear what the injuries are, but at this stage it doesn’t look like anything life-threatening.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service was contacted for an update on the man’s condition.