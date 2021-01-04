A man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital with “serious injuries” following reports of a disturbance in the West End.

Police Scotland are currently conducting inquires in and around Cleghorn Street after first being called at around 1.30am.

The force confirmed that a 20-year-old man is currently receiving treatment at hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called around 1.35am on Monday, January 4, 2021 following the report of a disturbance on Cleghorn Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 20-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”