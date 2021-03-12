Man taken to hospital with hand injury after late-night Dundee disturbance

A man has been arrested after a disturbance late on Thursday night which saw a man taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Police Scotland were called to Provost Road shortly before midnight after reports of a disturbance.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident whilst inquiries are ongoing.

One man who did not wish to be named said the incident had happened near to the properties at the junction with Fleming Gardens West.

The 31-year-old victim suffered an injury to his hand at the scene and police spokeswoman confirmed he has since been discharged from hospital.

She added: “At around midnight on Thursday March 11, police were called following a disturbance within an address on Provost Road, Dundee where 31-year-old man was injured.

“He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he was treated for a hand wound and has since been discharged.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Inquiries are continuing.”