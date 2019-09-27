Friday, September 27th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Man taken to hospital following reports of five police vehicles and ambulance at Dundee address

by Stephen Walsh
September 27, 2019, 4:54 pm Updated: September 27, 2019, 5:16 pm
© PAPost Thumbnail
Send us a story

A man was taken to hospital following a “medical incident” on a Dundee street.

Police and ambulance arrived at the scene, on Troon Court, at around 3.45pm.
Witnesses reported at least five marked cars and vans at the scene.

One witness reported seeing a woman with bloody hands outside the building.

© Google
Troon Court. (Stock image).

It is understood a man was stretchered from the house and taken into the back of an ambulance before he was taken away.

A witness said: “The woman just went out to meet the amublance. A man was stretchered into the ambulance and around five marked cars and vans attended and one ambulance.

“The woman stayed back as people, who looked like friends and family arrived.”

Police said they were unable to provide any more information.

Breaking