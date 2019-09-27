Man taken to hospital following reports of five police vehicles and ambulance at Dundee address

A man was taken to hospital following a “medical incident” on a Dundee street.

Police and ambulance arrived at the scene, on Troon Court, at around 3.45pm.

Witnesses reported at least five marked cars and vans at the scene.

One witness reported seeing a woman with bloody hands outside the building.

It is understood a man was stretchered from the house and taken into the back of an ambulance before he was taken away.

A witness said: “The woman just went out to meet the amublance. A man was stretchered into the ambulance and around five marked cars and vans attended and one ambulance.

“The woman stayed back as people, who looked like friends and family arrived.”

Police said they were unable to provide any more information.