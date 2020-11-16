Man taken to hospital following alleged assault by 20 youths in Invergowrie

Police are appealing for information after a man was taken to hospital following an assault by a group of 20 youths in Invergowrie.

The 35-year-old victim suffered a dislocated shoulder and facial injuries following the alleged attack which is believed to have started after a dispute over a car which was damaged earlier.

The incident is said to have taken place near the junction of Dargie Road, Bayview Road and Noble Avenue sometime between 8.45pm and 9.15pm on Friday November 13.

It is claimed, a number of members of the group are said to have pushed and shoved him, with one then punching him.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A number of witnesses have already been spoken with, however we would like to hear from anyone who saw any part of this incident, or had other dealings with this group on Friday evening.

“We would also like to hear from anyone in the area who has private CCTV or may have dashcam footage of the group and their movements.”

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigation is asked to contact 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police reference number is incident 3811 of November 13.