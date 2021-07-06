Man taken to hospital after serious assault by teenagers in Crieff

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital after a serious assault in Crieff last Friday, police have said.

Officers are asking members of the public who have any information to come forward to assist their inquiries.

Police Scotland said the assault happened around 10.20pm on Friday, July 2, within a carpark in Leadenflower Court when there was a disturbance involving a large group of mostly teenage boys.

A 36-year-old man suffered serious injury and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Police appeal

Detective Constable Nathan Shields of Perth CID said: “Inquires are ongoing and we are working to establish the circumstances leading up to this incident.

“We believe there were numerous cars and pedestrians who may have been in the area and passed by as the events unfolded and we are keen to talk to anyone who might have seen anything.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4005 of July 2, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.