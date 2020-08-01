Man taken to hospital after disturbance in Douglas

A male was taken to hospital after reports of a disturbance in Douglas on Friday night.

Police confirmed they received reports of a disturbance at a property in Balmoral Terrace and that inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman said: “Officers received a report of a disturbance at a property on Balmoral Terrace around 8.05pm on Friday July 31.

“A 33-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”