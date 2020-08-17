Man taken to hospital after being rescued from water at Monifieth

A man was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water at Monifieth last night.
The 47-year-old was rescued by Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew who launched a full scale rescue after the man was seen entering the water.
A spokesman for HM Coastguard said they were asked to help after reports of concern for the man who entered the water just after 10pm.
He said: “Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched along with the coastguard team from Dundee.
“The man was recovered from the water by the lifeboat crew and taken to a waiting ambulance.”
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 10.05pm last night following the report of a concern for person in the water at Monifieth, Dundee.
“Officers attended and 47-year-old man was recovered from the water. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.”
