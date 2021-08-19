Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Man taken to hospital after being hit by electric scooter in Dundee

By Jake Keith
August 19, 2021, 4:40 pm
Amond Way, Dundee.
A pedestrian has been left with a serious leg injury after he was hit by an electric scooter in Dundee.

The Whitfield crash, which happened on Wednesday at 7.35pm on Amond Way, left the man needing hospital treatment.

The rider did not stop to help the man and police are now appealing for more information.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Enquiries are continuing in relation to this incident, and we would ask anyone with information to contact us on 101, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 3282 of August 18.”

Illegal motorbiking in Dundee

It was one of a number of anti-social incidents on Wednesday which included illegal motorbiking.

A green Kawasaki motor bike was seized and the rider charged in connection with it being used without insurance, MOT or tax.

The user of an off-road bike that had earlier been seen on the Kingsway was identified, traced and charged with various road traffic offences.

And a large gathering of people using off-road bikes in the north of Fintry was dispersed by officers in the evening. A non-road legal quad bike was seized, and the rider was charged.

Police say dedicated patrols will be continuing in a number of areas in the city in relation to such crimes.