Man taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry in Perth

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry on a busy Perth road.

The incident happened around lunchtime on Saturday.

The condition of the man is not known at this stage.

Traffic held up

Traffic was held up in b0th directions following the incident which took place on Strathmore Street at Isla Road.

Police cordoned the road off to allow emergency services access to deal with it.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.30pm on Saturday, September 4, officers were called to a report of a man struck by a lorry on Strathmore Street at Isla Road in Perth.

“The pedestrian has been taken to Ninewells Hospital.”