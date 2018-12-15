Man taken to hospital after attack outside Dundee pub

A man has been taken to hospital with a head injury after he was assaulted outside a city-centre pub.

The incident took place at the corner of Union Street and Nethergate around 11.30pm Thursday night.

The man is understood to have sustained a cut to his head during the incident outside the Trades House Bar. He was taken to Ninewells by ambulance for treatment.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said officers were following a “positive line of inquiry”.

Police were seen interviewing eyewitnesses in the aftermath of the incident. Officers are also reviewing CCTV from neighbouring businesses. One witness said the street had been busy with revellers leaving Gerry Cinnamon’s gig at the Caird Hall.

Resident Josh Wray, 27, said he was “shocked” to hear of the incident. He said: “I’ve lived here for four-and-half years and I’ve barely seen any trouble in that time. I’m shocked to hear about this.”

But another resident said he was “unsurprised” to hear about the incident. He said: “There are a lot of idiots who go out once a year and want to fight after three pints of shandy.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers attended at the corner of Union Street and Nethergate shortly after 11.30pm yesterday in response to reports of an alleged assault.

“One man was taken to hospital with a head injury and officers are following a positive line of inquiry regarding the incident.”

Bill Newcombe, chairman of the City Centre and Harbour Community Council, said it was “disappointing” to hear of the attack at a time when Dundee is looking to invigorate its nightlife. He said: “We’re disappointed that these things happen.”