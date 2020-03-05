Man taken to hospital after a disturbance in a Dundee multi involving people reportedly wearing ski masks

Police swooped on a block of flats after properties were reportedly “busted” open by thugs wearing ski masks.

A picture taken by a member of the public outside Dallfield Court, Hilltown, shows a number of emergency vehicles at the locus shortly before 4pm.

The ambulance service confirmed one man was transported to Ninewells at around 3.50pm on Monday in connection with the disturbance.

A number of locals confirmed there were reports of a group of people wearing ski masks during the confrontation.

One woman told the Tele the incident had taken place over a number of floors near to the ground floor.

She added: “As far as we are aware two separate doors were busted open in the fracas. Another tenants had called the police as a result.

“We were just leaving and clocked three police cars at the scene. We heard some involved were wearing ski-masks and the disturbance was taking place over a number of landings.

“Those responsible are reportedly all living within the block but that’s just what we are hearing.

“When we came outside there was police leaving the scene but we never saw anyone getting arrested.”

Another man who lives nearby said he wasn’t surprised to see the police there before adding it was “just another day” at the multis.

He added: “There were four police vehicle and an ambulance at the scene. I’ve been hearing the same reports that the people involved were wearing ski masks during this incident.

“This is just another day in the Hilltown if I’m being truthful.

“The story was that a man had been injured by a group wearing masks – it seems to be conflicting if it was men or women wearing the masks.”

Another added: “I’m shocked to hear the reports of what’s gone on but the police and ambulance crews are here daily.”

A spokesman for the ambulance service added: “We received a call at 1552 hours on Monday to attend an incident on Dallfield Court in Dundee.

“We dispatched one ambulance crew to the scene and transported one male patient to Ninewells.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.50pm on Monday, 2 March police received a report of a 37-year-old man having been assaulted at an address in Dallfield Court, Dundee.

“The man sustained injuries in the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”