A man has been taken to hospital after crashing into a city centre barber shop.

It’s believed the driver took unwell behind the wheel of the vehicle which came to a halt on County Place, Perth.

A window and wall of Archie’s Barbers was wiped out in the collision.

The incident, which happened shortly before 3.20pm today, involved one vehicle and there were no other casualties.

The man had to be freed from the vehicle by the emergency services before being taken to hospital in Dundee.

His current condition is not known.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 3.22pm today to attend a road traffic collision on County Place.

“We dispatched one crew to the scene.

“One male patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We assisted police and the ambulance service in freeing the casualty.

“Crews then stabilised the vehicle and are not helping police.”

Police closed the road to carry out investigations and it’s anticipated that the road will remain shut for a while.