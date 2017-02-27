A man was taken to Ninewells Hospital after being rescued from the River Tay.

The major emergency operation was launched after the man is believed to have fallen from the Tay Road Bridge at about 1pm on Sunday.

The Broughty Ferry RNLI was launched with both the inshore and all-weather boats launched. A crew on the shore assisted their colleagues in the river.

A short time later, the volunteers found the casualty in the water.

He was later taken to hospital for treatment, though his condition is not known.

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry RNLI said: “Both lifeboats were quickly on scene where the crew of the inshore lifeboat located and removed a male casualty from the river just west of the road bridge.

“The lifeboat crew then administered emergency first aid before transferring the casualty onto the larger all weather lifeboat. The casualty was then rapidly conveyed to Broughty Ferry lifeboat station where he was transferred into the care of a waiting ambulance crew.”

The bridge was shut for a period of time by police.