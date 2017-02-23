Man taken to hospital after Dundee street attack

A man had to be taken to hospital after a “serious” assault near Dundee city centre.
The incident happened at about 2.30am on Wednesday in Old Hawkhill, near to the junction with Smalls Wynd.
The 18-year-old victim was walking with two friends when they were approached by four men.
He was then set upon by the group resulting in treatment at Ninewells Hospital for a facial injury.
No description of the culprits has been released by Police Scotland.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers are carrying out a review of CCTV and would like to speak with anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident.
“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/4667/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”