Man taken to hospital after Dundee street attack

A man had to be taken to hospital after a “serious” assault near Dundee city centre.

The incident happened at about 2.30am on Wednesday in Old Hawkhill, near to the junction with Smalls Wynd.

The 18-year-old victim was walking with two friends when they were approached by four men.

He was then set upon by the group resulting in treatment at Ninewells Hospital for a facial injury.

No description of the culprits has been released by Police Scotland.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers are carrying out a review of CCTV and would like to speak with anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident.