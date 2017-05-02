A man was taken to hospital today after a two-car crash in Dundee.

The smash happened at the junction of Strathmore Street and Montague Street in Broughty Ferry at around 9.40am.

It was initially feared that one person was trapped in one of the cars, however, all occupants of the vehicles were freed upon the arrival of the emergency services.

The road was closed off by police for a short time while the vehicles, a blue Jaguar and a red Suzuki, were recovered.

Buses faced some disruption with services being diverted to nearby Hamilton Street.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said that those involved suffered minor injuries.

One person was treated at the scene, while the other was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 9.47am to attend a road traffic collision on Strathmore Street, Broughty Ferry.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.

“One male patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”