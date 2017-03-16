Man, 26, taken to hospital after becoming trapped under tree

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital after a tree fell on him near Burntisland in Fife.

The victim and his father had been felling trees on a hillside near Stenhouse Reservoir off the A909 when one landed on the man’s legs and pinned him to the ground.

They were able to alert a nearby farm about what had happened and they contacted the emergency services for the pair.

While they were waiting, the father managed to further cut the tree which was lying on his son, in a bid to relieve the pressure.

When fire crews arrived, they were able to lift the tree and stretchered the man into a vehicle and down the hill before he was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Burntisland and Lochgelly were dispatched at about 7.10pm.

“Firefighters administered first aid to the casualty and used an all-terrain vehicle to assist the ambulance service in transporting him to hospital.

“The 26-year-old was said to have bruising and grazing to his lower back.

“The stop message came in at 8.32pm.”