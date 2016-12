A man who threatened his former neighbour has been placed on an electronic tagging order.

Barry Hall, 35, of Lochee Road, admitted that on June 23 in Ladywell Avenue he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering threats. He also admitted stealing razor blades from Boots in Strathmartine Road on January 25.

Sheriff Simon Collins placed Hall on a restriction of liberty order for 21 weeks.