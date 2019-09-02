Man sustains ‘minor’ injuries following collision in West Port area of the city

Emergency crews rushed to the Hawkhill following a collision between a man and car on Saturday night.

Witnesses said a man was lying on the road after the incident near the Globe Bar shortly before 8pm.

A spokesman for the force confirmed a 36-year-old pedestrian received “minor” injuries.

One motorist parked near Brown Street said members of the public were “helping” the man.

He added: “There was a guy on the road but I didn’t realise he was hit by a car.

“When I came back to the area a short time later there was police and ambulance on the scene.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Police Scotland attended in the West Port area of Dundee shortly after 8pm on Saturday in response to a reported road traffic collision, involving a car and a pedestrian. The 36 year old male pedestrian was taken to hospital and was treated for minor injuries.”