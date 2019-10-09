Dundee manager McPake ‘not involved’ as man injured in bust-up at Perth Road bar

Police have launched an investigation into a bar bust-up that took place in Dundee on Sunday.

Officers were alerted to a disturbance at The Braes on Perth Road at 11.30pm on Sunday.

One man was found to have sustained a “minor injury” in the incident.

Further details of his condition were not provided by police.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that a “disturbance” had taken place.

However, those involved in the altercation have not been identified and to date the bar has not responded to the Tele’s requests for comment on the incident.

The spokeswoman said: “Around 11.30pm on Sunday October 6, police were called to a report of a disturbance at The Braes Bar on Perth Road, Dundee.

“During the incident a male sustained a minor injury. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify those involved.”

Dundee manager James McPake laughed off claims he had been involved in any of the fracas in the venue.

He told the Tele: “The stuff on Monday morning was ridiculous. I had a beer after a testimonial game and that was it.

“I had my wife texting me saying asking if I was alright? She was up at 3.30am with a baby.

“My sister had also been texting her asking if anything had happened. My mum is not on social media but she will also end up hearing from somebody else.

“She’ll say people aren’t going to write it if it wasn’t true! But it wasn’t!”

He added: “It is good for some stuff but I have also seen the other side of social media – I deleted Twitter when I was a player at Hibs.”