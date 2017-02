Dean Shaw, 27, of Glenesk Avenue, Arbroath, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Shaw admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, a Class A drug, at Catherine House, Catherine Street, on August 15 last year.

And he admitted having MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, also a Class A drug, at the same location and on the same date.

Sentence was deferred until March 14 for reports and Shaw was given bail meantime.