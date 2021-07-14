Wednesday, July 14th 2021 Show Links
Man suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run on Dundee’s Nethergate

By Katy Scott
July 14, 2021, 3:31 pm Updated: July 14, 2021, 4:30 pm
The crash happened at the junction between Nethergate and South Tay Street.

A man has suffered serious injuries after a hit-and-run on Nethergate in Dundee.

It happened in the early hours of Wednesday at the junction with South Tay Street in the city centre.

Police say a blue hatchback car crashed into a man in his 30s who was wearing a hooded top and shorts.

He sustained a serious leg injury, which police say is not life-threatening.

