Man suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run on Dundee’s Nethergate

A man has suffered serious injuries after a hit-and-run on Nethergate in Dundee.
It happened in the early hours of Wednesday at the junction with South Tay Street in the city centre.
Police say a blue hatchback car crashed into a man in his 30s who was wearing a hooded top and shorts.
He sustained a serious leg injury, which police say is not life-threatening.
