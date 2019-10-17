Man suffers serious injuries after falling from building in Dundee

Police are appealing for information after a man was seen falling from a roof of a building in Dundee.

The incident is understood to have happened at around 3.05am in West Marketgait, directly across from Tayside Police headquarters.

The man suffered serious injuries in the fall and is currently in Ninewells Hospital.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A large amount of inquiry has already taken place and his identity has since been confirmed.

“The injured man is described as in his mid 20’s, 5ft 8in and of slim build, with long scruffy brown hair and a beard, and was wearing a blue check shirt and jeans.

“If anyone had contact with him prior to his going onto the roof, we would like to hear from you.

“We would particularly like to speak with two women who were seen speaking with him around 2.15am at the archway leading from West Marketgait into Brown Street.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”