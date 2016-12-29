Police have launched a manhunt after a man was left with serious injuries in a street stabbing.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital in Dundee after being attacked in Arbroath.

Officers today issued a description of the culprit and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The victim was stabbed in the neck, though his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

He was attacked at about 9.30pm on Thursday on a pathway between Millgate and Weavers Close.

A police spokeswoman said: “The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to a neck injury.

“The man responsible is described being about 25 to 35 years old, of slim build, with a dark complexion and a beard. He was wearing an anorak, which had a khaki top half and black lower half, along with dark trousers and a black tammy hat. Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information in connection with the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively information can be passed to anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 9.30pm. A male was found to be injured at the location.

“A local ambulance crew and a paramedic response team attended and conveyed the casualty to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.”

One family member, when approached by the Tele today, said that the victim was doing “fine” and was “lucky” not to have been more seriously hurt.

A man whose property overlooks the area told the Tele: “There was a police van and three cars. They put down cones and taped over the car park entrance, as well as the entrance across the road to cordon that off.

“There were police dogs — I heard them barking. The police must have been here for a good few hours. They looked like they were looking for blood on the ground then by morning they were all gone.”

David Fairweather, a councillor for the town, described the incident as “shocking”.