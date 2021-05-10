Man suffers serious leg injury after being involved in crash at Dundee car meet

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash at a car meet in Dundee.

The incident happened within the Kingsway West Retail Park on Sunday evening, shortly before 10.30pm.

Police Scotland have confirmed a 22-year-old male had suffered a serious leg injury after the collision within the retail park, near to Halfords.

Pictures taken from the incident showed an ambulance crew in attendance.

Sunday’s car meet had proven to be a popular event, with pictures online showing hundreds of people in attendance.

There was still a number of cars within a section of the retail park when the incident took place, before the man was conveyed to hospital.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “A man suffered a serious injury at the Kingsway West Retail Park after an RTC.

“Officers received reports of the incident at around 10.25pm on Sunday May 10.”