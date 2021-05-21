A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with a disturbance on Dundee’s East Haddon Road.

Four police units were stationed near Arbroath Road, shortly after 9.30pm on Thursday, after a man in his 30s was injured.

A spokesman for the force confirmed a 34-year-old man suffered minor head injuries. A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

The man has since been released as an investigation continues into the matter.

One local said there was several police officers on the street just before 10pm.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “At around 9.35pm on Thursday, 20 May, 2021, police received a report of a disturbance on East Haddon Road in Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 47-year-old man was arrested and released pending further enquiries.

“A 34-year-old man received treatment for minor head injuries.”