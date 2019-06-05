Man suffers head and facial injuries after alleged assault at Broughty Ferry taxi rank

A 55-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by two men who had jumped a taxi queue in Broughty Ferry on Sunday.

The incident, in which the man was punched in the face and kicked on the ground, took place at the Brook Street taxi rank at around 2.30am.

He suffered head and facial injuries as a result.

Police are looking to trace two men in connection with the incident.

The first is described as white, in his 40s, stocky build with dark hair, wearing a dark puffa-style sleeveless jacket over a white shirt, and with a northern English accent.

The second man is also described as white, in his 40s, medium build with a shaved or bald head, and wearing a white shirt.

A statement from a police spokesperson said: “The area was still busy around this time with people heading home after their Saturday night out, and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of what happened at the taxi rank.”