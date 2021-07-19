Man suffers facial injury after attack by group of five people in Arbroath

A man has suffered a facial injury after being attacked by a group of five people in Arbroath.

The man, who is in his 40s, was assaulted at around 12.30am on Saturday.

The incident took place near the junction of Hume Street and Burnside Drive in Arbroath.

Police are now looking for a group of three men and two women in connection with the attack.

Description of suspects

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A man in his 40s was allegedly assaulted by members of a group of three men and two women, suffering a facial injury.

“Unfortunately we do not have a more detailed description of this group, other than one of the men was wearing a white top.”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or by speaking to any police officer, using reference number 0210 of July 17.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.