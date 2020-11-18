Man suffered facial injuries following disturbance at Perth hotel

Police have launched an investigation after a disturbance at a Perth hotel resulted in a man being sent to hospital.

The incident, at the New County Hotel on County Place occurred around 7.30am on Tuesday morning.

A 29-year-old man, who suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident, required hospital treatment.

Police – who also confirmed the incident involved a “number of people” – were in attendance at the scene for a number of hours.

An employee of a nearby business, who asked to remain anonymous, heard a scuffle had broken out between a hotel guest and a member of the public.

He said: “From what I heard somebody took a key card and tried to get into a hotel room and fight a hotel guest, I’m not sure though.

“I just moved here so I don’t really know if that’s the type of thing which goes on around here.”

Another employee of a nearby business added: “There were police cars and that outside when I came in at 9am this morning.

“The police came in and asked us for CCTV.”

The event has come as a shock to many who live nearby, such as Robbie Sibbald, who has lived in the area for three years.

He sad: “I did see the police car, it must have been about 11.30am roughly.

“It’s the first time that I’ve heard of something like his happening around here, I know that some of the areas around here can be a bit rough but it’s never so bad here really.”

Jasper Allan, who has lived across the road from the hotel for two years, added: “I saw the police and, yeah, I suppose it was quite surprising.

“It’s not really the type of thing that happens around here if I’m honest, I haven’t seen it in my time living here at least.

“You do see police cars occasionally but it’s never been anything that serious.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at a hotel in County Place in Perth at 7.30am on Tuesday, November 17, after reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.

“A 29-year-old man suffered facial injuries as a result and received hospital treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full set of circumstances.”

The New County Hotel have declined to comment on the incident.