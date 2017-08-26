Man subjected woman to a year of abuse

A Dundee man who behaved in a threatening manner towards a woman and then failed to comply with a community payback order was placed on a restriction of liberty order.

Patryk Walczak, 19, whose address was listed in court papers as Fintry Crescent, committed the offences between March 1 2015 and March 1 2016 at Fintry Crescent.

Solicitor Paul Parker Smith appealed to Sheriff Alastair Brown not to impose a custodial sentence, stating it was the “last chance saloon” for Walczak after hearing he had not appeared for appointments.

Walczak admitted that on various occasions he had behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards the woman, caused her fear and alarm, shouted, swore, threw items at her, and caused her to fall down a flight of stairs.