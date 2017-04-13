A man walked into the staff area at a Chinese restaurant intending to steal.

Peter Whyte, 27, of Salvation Army, Ward Road, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Whyte admitted being found in the staff area of Mandarin Gardens, South Tay Street, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, where it could be reasonably inferred he intended to commit theft. He committed the offence on April 6 while on bail.

Whyte also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and struggling with employee Kam Shun Lee, whereby he fell down the stairs at the same location and on the same date.

Sentence was deferred until May 3 for reports.