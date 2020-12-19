Man struck by car on Fife road suffers suspected ‘serious injuries’ as police appeal for information

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the A91.

The incident happened around 5pm yesterday, Friday December 18, on the A91 Stirling to St Andrews Road, near to the Melville Lodges roundabout, Cupar.

A 2017 plate red Ford Fiesta was travelling east around half a mile from the Melville Lodges roundabout when it was involved in a collision with a 38-year-old man who was with a 10-year-old boy.

The 38-year-old suffered what is believed to be serious injuries to his lower body and was taken to Ninewells Hospital. The 10-year-old boy was physically uninjured.

Sergeant Michelle Burns, of Road Policing East, said: “The area would’ve been busy with traffic at the time and we’re appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact us.

“The 38-year-old man and young boy were walking in that rural area so we’re also appealing to anyone who saw both of them shortly before the incident to contact us. Dashcam footage can also be given to us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2592 of December 18.