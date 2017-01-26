A man kept cocaine in a locked bedroom in his grandfather’s house.

Darren Milne, 20, also kept another stash of the Class A drug at his girlfriend Sarah Gordon’s home, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Meanwhile, Gordon, 24, was dealing cannabis and both admitted smoking the herbal drug to “help them sleep”.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Thomson said: “Police raided the home they shared after receiving information.

“They found a bag containing 81.02g of cocaine and benzocaine worth £1,450 to £8,100 and another bag containing 6.14g of cocaine worth £300 to £600.”

Police also raided Milne’s grandfather’s home — where Milne periodically lived — at Glenogil Street, Montrose, and found a padlock on a bedroom door.

They found an 11.12g white rock of cocaine and benzocaine worth £550 to £1,100, scales and bags in the room.

Police also found £5,790 of cash belonging to Milne during a second raid on Gordon’s home in Christies Lane, Montrose.

And they found 87.19g of cannabis worth between £870 and £1,305 which Gordon admitted was hers for selling and £500 belonging to her.

Sentence was deferred until February 17.

Milne committed the offences between August 26 2015 and April 25 last year, while Gordon’s offences were committed between July 30 2015 and April 25 2016.