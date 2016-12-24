Man stole three carpet cleaners

A man who stole three carpet cleaning machines had his sentence deferred until January 17 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Andrew Craigie, 24, of Strathmore Street, admitted three charges of shoplifting at various locations in the city.

Craigie admitted stealing a carpet cleaning machine from B&Q in King’s Cross Road on January 15.

He also admitted stealing a carpet cleaning machine from Morrisons in Afton Way on the same day and he further admitted stealing another carpet cleaning machine from The Range at Stack Leisure Park on February 18.