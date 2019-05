Sentence was deferred on a man caught stealing speakers from a city supermarket.

Andrejs Sokolovs, of Leith Walk, pleaded guilty to stealing a speaker from Tesco Extra, South Road, on April 19.

Sokolovs returned to the same store the next day to steal two more speakers.

After pleading guilty, the 38-year-old had sentence deferred by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael until next month for reports.