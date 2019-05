Gareth Craig, of Lyon Street, admitted stealing more than £7,000.

He pleaded guilty to thefts amounting to £7,190 from Macalpine Road, Albert Street, Nethergate, High Street and Kingsway between July 23 and August 21 2016.

Solictor Stuart Hamilton asked Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown to defer sentence on the 28-year-old until social work reports are prepared. Craig will return to court next month.