A man stole food from a city supermarket.

James Johnston, 42, of Salvation Army Hostel, Ward Road, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting shoplifting.

Johnston admitted stealing a quantity of food items from Lidl, West Marketgate, on August 9.

Sentence was deferred until May 3 for good behaviour.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, two Forfar friends committed shoplifting in Dundee on the same day.

Paul Hosie, 30, of Bell Place, and Alison Wood, 49, of Kemsley Park, both had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Hosie admitted stealing a quantity of alcohol from Morrisons, Afton Way, on May 20.

Wood admitted stealing a quantity of alcohol, fruit juice and groceries from Asda, Myrekirk, on the same date.

Both accused had sentence deferred until March 2 for reports.