John Hodge, 49, is awaiting sentence for shoplifting from a city store.

Hodge admitted stealing eight cans of deodorant and three jars of coffee from the Co-Op store on Albert Street on August 14 last year.

Hodge, who is currently serving a prison sentence at HMP Glenochil, did not appear in court and tendered a plea of guilty by letter.

Sentence was deferred until April 26.