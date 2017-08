John Mitchell, 26, of Aboyne Avenue, Craigiebank, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mitchell admitted stealing a quantity of razor blades and a garden chiminea from B&M Stores, Milton of Craigie, on June 5.

The court heard the razor blades were worth £5.99 and the garden chiminea was worth £49.99.

Sentence was deferred until August 25.