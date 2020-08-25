Man stole CCTV cameras from Dundee hotel

A thief stole CCTV cameras from a city hotel before trying to spit at two custody officers.

Serial offender Christopher Sinclair made off with the cameras, worth about £100, from the Carlton Hotel on Dalgleish Road on Thursday.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Sinclair, who previously resided at the hotel, committed the theft in order to buy Valium which he was using to self-medicate his arthritis.

The following day, the 32-year-old, now of Morgan Street, tried to spit at force support officers Connor Learmont and Josh Allardice at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Sinclair appeared from custody and pleaded guilty to the two charges on summary complaint before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

Sentence was deferred until October and Sinclair was released on bail.