Man stole cash, TV and radios from local businesses ‘to buy food for children’

A former professional boxer who broke into a shop and stole £5 in cash before robbing a hotel of a TV and radios, did so to buy food.

Christopher Jones, 45, broke into Willows Coffee Shop on Perth’s St Johns Place and stole the paltry amount on March 26.

Two days later, he broke into the Salutation Hotel on the Fair City’s South Street where he stole a TV, two digital radios and various grocery items worth a total of around £550.

Police who arrested Jones, who has limited sight, were able to recover the stolen hotel goods, but found he had already spent the stolen cash.

He had been due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on a separate undertaking next month at the time of committing the offences.

He was previously convicted of causing £100,000 of damage after trying to blow up his block of flats in Dundee’s Park Avenue in April 2017.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the Perth High Street resident had sought to buy himself food and was in receipt of state benefits.

Defence solicitor David Holmes told the court: “Mr Jones tells me he is registered blind. He has state benefits totalling £700 per month and is separated from the mother of his two children aged 14 and 16.

“He tells me these offences were committed with a view to obtaining money to buy food for his charges.

“He was once a professional boxer but his eyesight deteriorated in 2016. He can see about a foot in front of himself.

“I should say he has been in custody since the time of his arrest (on March 28).”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond, having heard the facts, opted to remand Mr Jones in custody in order that the ex-boxer could be interviewed by social workers.

She told the 45-year-old: “You’ve pleaded guilty to these charges of breaking into shop premises and a hotel.

“I’m going to get a criminal justice and social work report but as far as your status is concerned I’m not going to grant you bail as you were on an undertaking to appear and during a time you were subjected to restrictions on your movements.

“You have a record which shows you committed analogous offences in the past. In addition you have another deferred sentence. For those reasons bail is refused.”

Sheriff Drummond adjourned Jones’s case for four weeks until April 27 and remanded him in custody until then.

