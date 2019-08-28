Man stole 10 cans of deodorant from Dundee retail park store

A man who stole 10 cans of deodorant from a retail park store has had his sentence deferred for reports.

Alan Steven, 38, of Balmoral Terrace, admitted to carrying out the theft on August 24 at the Home Bargains shop at Milton of Craigie whilst on bail.

The court was told the items had a combined value of £14 and there was full recovery of the goods.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said Steven, who has several previous convictions, had been struggling to cope with a drug problem.

Deferring sentence for the preparation of social work reports, Sheriff Alastair Brown told Steven: “Let’s have another go at getting you some help.”

Sentence was deferred until September 23.