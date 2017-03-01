A court heard of the moment a man stalked his ex-partner while he was in prison for domestic offences towards her.

Mark Boucher, 28, tormented four of his girlfriends “with his jealous and obsessive behaviour” while together and after splitting up with them.

Boucher, a prisoner at Perth, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting four charges against him.

He admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused fear and alarm to Laura Walker, Melissa Low, Diane Thomson and Jasmine McGraw, while he was in a relationship with them and after they had separated.

The fourth charge related to Ms McGraw, who he was in a relationship with for one year.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told the court that the relationship had experienced a number of domestic issues, which had ended in Boucher being remanded.

The fiscal said: “He contacted her from prison and said he had access to her social media accounts.

“He admitted he was stalking her from prison. He called her 14 times and his voice was identified.

“On one call he shouted at her, he was obsessed with the complainer being unfaithful.

“He said he would decapitate a male she was in contact with, continued to ask if they could rekindle, then swore and made racist remarks at her when she declined.”

He then threatened her on his release from prison.

The other calls were of a similar nature. While he was with all four women he would make similar accusations about infidelity and would repeatedly contact the women.

With Ms Thomson he would call her up to 20 times a day and make her send him photographs to prove where she was.

He would also attend at her work earlier than scheduled to “check up on her”.

With Ms Low he criticised her to the point where her confidence dropped so low that she stopped going out with friends and became isolated.

She ended the relationship after finding out Boucher was seeing another female but he continued to harass her with calls and letters after they split.

Meanwhile, with Ms Walker he would whisper offensive remarks to her and after the relationship ended he attended at her home banging on all the windows and shouting offensive remarks at her.

The offences happened over several years at various addresses in Dundee, Perth and Forfar.

Sentence was deferred until March 28.

Tonight the Tele speaks to one of Boucher’s victims, Laura Walker, who insists he’s not the monster he has been made out to be.