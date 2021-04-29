Thursday, April 29th 2021 Show Links
Man stabbed suspected love rival in daylight knife attack on busy Perth street

By Jamie Buchan
April 29, 2021, 12:00 pm Updated: April 29, 2021, 12:25 pm
Nicol Gatt.
A young man who stabbed a rival in front of terrified shoppers on a busy Perth street has been jailed.

Nicol Gatt admitted a bloody daylight attack outside a newsagent in the city’s Balhousie Street.

The 27-year-old was caught on CCTV holding victim Steven Holden in a headlock, before knifing him in the leg.

Nicol Gatt

Perth Sheriff Court heard Gatt suspected Mr Holden was in a relationship with his ex-partner.

