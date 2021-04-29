A young man who stabbed a rival in front of terrified shoppers on a busy Perth street has been jailed.

Nicol Gatt admitted a bloody daylight attack outside a newsagent in the city’s Balhousie Street.

The 27-year-old was caught on CCTV holding victim Steven Holden in a headlock, before knifing him in the leg.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Gatt suspected Mr Holden was in a relationship with his ex-partner.