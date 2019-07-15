Man ‘stabbed’ in incident as emergency services rush to Fintry area of Dundee

Police were called to a residential street after a man was allegedly stabbed in the hand.

Officers, together with two ambulance crews, descended on Fintry Road at around 5pm yesterday after the man entered a takeaway and asked shocked staff to call paramedics.

One witness, who declined to be named because he claimed to know the alleged victim, said he had seen him sitting on a wall outside the takeaway nursing his wound.

“He apparently opened his hand and the blood just came gushing out,” the man said.

“I don’t know where he came from or exactly what happened, whether it was in someone’s house or something.

“But he walked up to the takeaway with no socks or shoes on and asked them to call him an ambulance. There were two ambulances and six police officers, all looking around towards Fintryside.

“A policeman came up and asked me if I had seen anything but I had been round the back.

“If he had no socks or shoes on it must have happened somewhere nearby.”

A woman who lives on Fintry Road said the investigation by officers had focused largely on the Mazaydar Indian takeaway.

“I came home from work at around 5pm or so and I heard sirens,” she said.

“I looked outside and there was a police car, a police van and two ambulances outside the Indian, and another police car down on Fintryside.

“The police were going about with blue gloves on so I figured that something serious must have happened. The police didn’t come and knock on my door or anything. But seeing things like this isn’t uncommon around here.”

A Fintryside resident said she had seen officers “running” past her house away from Fintry Road some time shortly after 5pm.

“There were a couple of kids playing football on the grass and I saw the boy from the Indian come out and shoo them away.

“That’s when the paramedics arrived and I realised something was happening,” she said.

“The police were running down Fintryside but I didn’t see where they went.”

Police confirmed that two men have been charged following an alleged altercation.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that two men aged 36 and 34 have been arrested after an alleged serious assault on Fintryside yesterday.”