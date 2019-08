Catalin Richiteanu, of Clepington Road, was fined and banned after being caught more than four times the drink-drive limit.

He was spotted driving erratically on the street where he lives on July 16.

The 36-year-old admitted having 87 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 22 mics.

Richiteanu was fined £450 and disqualified from driving for 18 months.