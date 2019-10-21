Monday, October 21st 2019 Show Links
Man spared jail term after breaking bail terms by trying to enter Dundee property

by Ciaran Shanks
October 21, 2019, 1:50 pm
© GoogleMitchell admitted entering Forth Crescent, breaching his bail conditions. (Stock image).
Andrew Mitchell, 27, of Cleghorn Street, avoided a prison sentence for breaching his bail conditions.

He was granted bail on September 9 on condition he did not enter a property on Forth Crescent.

But just five days later, those conditions were breached when Mitchell turned up at the property and tried to gain entry.

Sheriff Alastair Brown placed Mitchell under supervision for two years and for him to engage with Mentoring for Men.

