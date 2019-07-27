Man smashed partner’s car window with metal pole after having row, Dundee court hears

A man smashed the rear window of his ex-partner’s car following a row.

Kevin Noble, of Elgin Street, admitted acting aggressively towards the woman on Craigie Drive as well as shouting, swearing, making offensive remarks and repeatedly kicking a front door on April 15. He also smashed the window of the car with a metal pole.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

Neighbours heard the pair shouting at each other and, after leaving for a short period, Noble returned to discover the locks had been changed.

He made abusive remarks towards the woman before smashing the car window because he couldn’t get access to some of his belongings.

The 33-year-old was fined £450 at Dundee Sheriff Court.